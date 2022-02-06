Shark Tank India has taken over the entire country with a storm. The first season has been super successful with panellists like Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal amongst others. But the one who’s won hearts with his charm is Aman Gupta. And this craze has even swooned Manchester City. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Aman is the co-founder and CMO of BoAt. During the first season, he was often seen listening to his heart and supporting budding entrepreneurs. One of the episodes witnessed him in a tiff with co-shark Ashneer Grover.

Ashneer Grover asked an entrepreneur if he graced Shark Tank for an offer, or an offer from a specific shark. To this, the participant said he was looking forward to associating with Aman Gupta or Vineeta Singh since they are experts in the field of B2C.

To this, Ashneer Grover said he was out of the deal. Aman Gupta reacted to it saying, “Haa mai de dunga (deal), tu tension mat le.” This triggered a huge meme fest on social media. Taking the craze to next level, Football club Manchester City has also shared their twisted version.

A picture of player João Cancelo from Manchester City was morphed over the face of Aman Gupta. The text read his famous line and the post was captioned, “When João is asked about his next @mancity assist 😉 #SharkTankIndia”

As expected, Aman Gupta and Shark Tank fans went gaga in the comments section.

A user wrote, “The man City admin is fcuking gd!!!”

Another wrote, “Ashneer Joao Grover”

“Hum to followers bada denge tu tension Mt le admin,” a comment read.

Another uses yet another comment of Aman Gupta as he tells the admin, “Tu banda muje sahi laga”

Check out the viral post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

