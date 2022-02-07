Urfi Javed is back doing what she’s good at! The reality star never misses a chance to grab everyone’s attention and make headlines. Time and again Urfi makes controversies with her bold fashion choices. Every time she steps out she makes heads turn with her weird and bizarre clothes. Recently, during her airport spotting Urfi was seen wearing a ‘not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’ while holding a Bhagavad Gita.

Well, Bigg Boss OTT star is once again in the for similar reasons. This afternoon, Urfi took to social media to surprise fans with her latest video. The reality star looked sultry and s*xy in a little black dress. Urfi picked a laced dress which she paired with beige heels. Sharing the video with fans, Urfi asked her fans to complete her caption, which read, “black makes me look ……”

Soon after checking out the video, Urfi Javed’s fans couldn’t help but call her ‘hottie’ and ‘sexy’. Check out the video below:

Late December last year, Urfi Javed had posted a couple of her hot pictures sporting a bra with denim. Penning a long note, Urfi opened up about failed career and failed relationships. The caption read, “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

“The only reason I’m alive today (trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you,” the caption read further.

