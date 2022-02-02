Urfi Javed has come to be a well-known and talented actress in the Indian television industry. Apart from her acting career, Urfi has earned the tag of fashion enthusiast for herself on social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram account, sharing images of herself in unique and bold outfits. While the actress takes a lot of pride over her fashion choices and flaunts them on Instagram, she also receives immense backlash over it by the trolls. The same happened with her recent post.

Urfi came under the limelight after appearing in Bigg Boss OTT. Since the show, the actress has bagged a great fan following of over two million on her Instagram account.

Recently, Urfi Javed shared a post in which she was all dolled up. In the post, the actress was seen wearing a pink and purple cut-out dress. The actress completed her look with a sassy ponytail and some subtle makeup. She accessorized her whole outfit with a rose gold pendant. The caption of her post read, “Bas Yuhi 💖”

Well, Urfi Javed was looking no less than a Barbie in her recent post. However, there hasn’t been a single post, that the trolls haven’t spewed hate on. Taking over her post’s comment section, a troll commented, “Maine viral bhayani, instant Bollywood, voompla aur sare pages ko unfollow kar diya taki Aapki tatti jaise harkate roz dekhna Na pare . Maaf kardo bahan hamre timeline par mat aaya karo din kharab ho jaata hai . Aur ye me nahi sabhi kehte hain koi din time nikal kar apni kisi post ke niche comments padhana kisi page par”.

Another user commented, “Sharm kro, Jesi Apki Dikhane ki Niyyat h esi Hamari Dekhni ki Soch Nhi 🙏😜.” A Instagram user commented, “Is k ilawa koi outfit hai nahi kya aap k pas dear….???,” While another one went on to say, “Bekar😂😂”

What do you think of Urfi Javed’s fashion choices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

