Karan Kundrra was quite disappointed after he lost Bigg Boss 15. But he was also happy because it was his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash who bagged the winner trophy. There were rumours that the actor left the Bigg Boss 15 sets teary-eyed and missed out on the after-party. Scroll below for all that actually happened.

Rumours were rife yesterday that Karan was teary-eyed when he left the sets. He was so upset that he did not attend the Bigg Boss 15 after-party hosted by Salman Khan.

Clarifying the air, Karan Kundrra exclusively told us, “I did not leave the Bigg Boss set teary-eyed or crying, to be very honest. Disappointed, destroyed? Yes. See the point it, it was Teja’s moment, it was her glory, happiness. But I was feeling very low because I had also worked hard for 17 weeks. Prince (Narula) and my team was there. But I couldn’t fake and smile and everything. I was very happy for her, infact, when the winners were being announced, I was sitting and chanting for her.”

Karan Kundrra revealed why he actually missed out on the party. He shared, “I did not want to be negativity around Tejasswi. I was feeling so low and did not want to spoil her winning moment. She would have left everything and focused on me. And that’s what she did, she kept calling me endlessly, Salman Khan was sending me voice notes, he even called me from different phone.”

One would be surprised to hear that Tejasswi Prakash found Karan’s address via the production team. “I wanted some time for myself because she won the show, but at the same time, I lost the show. I did not want to be a burden for Tejasswi at that time. So I went out for a drive. And after an hour or two, she finished her formalities and she ran. She took my address from the production house, I don’t know how she managed it all. She was at my house and my dad opened the door. He was like ‘Arey Tejasswi aayi, I’m so happy to see you.’ And she was there for me as a girlfriend. In pyjamas, I dropped her at her house at 7 AM in the morning,” Karan Kundrra revealed.

That’s really sweet of Teja, isn’t it? #TejRan are truly couple goals!

