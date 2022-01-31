The latest season of Bigg Boss came to an end this Sunday, leaving most of the internet divided over the final verdict. As Tejasswi Prakash took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, she was seen celebrating the big win with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in the city. The latter also shared a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram story, leading to the speculation that the couple was partying and celebrating together, all night.

For the unversed, Tejasswi was declared the winner of this season while Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up. Karan, on the other hand, finished in the third position, leaving his fans utterly shocked as he was a top performer almost every week. Some netizens also felt that Pratik was a more deserving winner since his dedication was unfazed throughout this season. BB ex-contestants like Gauahar Khan and Munmun Dutta also expressed their disapproval with the final verdict through social media posts.

In the most recent development, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen celebrating the former’s win at a hotel in the city. Karan shared a series of stories on Instagram where they were both dressed in pajamas while enjoying the happy moment.

In one of the pictures, Tejasswi Prakash was seen posing with the trophy while flashing the peace sign. She was donning a green oversized T-shirt and a set of track pants while standing next to a set up that said ‘Bigg Boss Winner’. In the next picture, Karan also made an appearance, wearing a dark blue pajama set while posing for a selfie with his lady love. Here’s a look at the pictures.

Karan Kundrra also shared a hilarious video showcasing Teja’s choice of mismatching footwear. In the clip, both of them were seen laughing together as she opted for a black slider on the right foot and a pure white hotel slipper on the left foot. Here’s a look.

