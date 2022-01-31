Congratulations are in order for Tejasswi Prakash as she won the 15th season of Bigg Boss. After entertaining the fans for 4 months, Teja took the trophy home and won the cash prize of Rs 40 Lakh. Ever since she stepped into the Bigg Boss house, she’s been one of the strongest contenders who never left a chance to win everyone’s heart.

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15 saw Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat in the top 6. Teja has never shied away from voicing her opinion on different matters inside the house.

Before the winner, Nishant chose money over the trophy while Rashami was the first finalist from the top 6 to get evicted. The finale episode saw former winners, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik enter the house and asked contestants to take the Rs 10 lakh briefcase and exit the show.

However later, Deepika Padukone entered the house along with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya to promote their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Along with them, they took Shamita Shetty out of the house, leaving Teja, Pratik and Karan in the Top 3. Meanwhile, the makers also announced Tejasswi Prakash as the new lead in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 6. Former Naagin Adaa Khan arrived on the reality show to unveil the same.

Recently, contenders were shown a video montage of their own highlights from this season, which had captured all their highs and lows in this house. Tears had rolled down their cheeks as they watched their journey unfold in front of their eyes. Tejasswi, who was all teared up, had said while watching that, “I am going to miss this so much. Thank you Bigg Boss!”

