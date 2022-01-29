Finally, the day has arrived! The show which began to air in October last year had been going on in full potential till today. Hosted by Salman Khan, Television’s most-controversial reality show is all set to conclude announcing its 15th winner. But much before that, here’s another exciting piece of news for all the Bigg Boss fans. Ahead of its finale, rumours are strong that wild card contestant Rashami Desai has been shown the exit doors. Yes, you heard that right! The actress had entered the reality show as a wild card contestant along with Rakhi Sawant, her husband, Ritesh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Later, Abhijit Bhichukle had also entered as a wild card entrant.

Advertisement

Recently, BB 15’s one of the biggest fan pages shared an intriguing picture from the grand finale and it has raised many eyebrows. Well, the rumours of Desai getting eliminated ahead of the finale began when this picture surfaced on social media. In the photo, the wild card contestant is seen sharing the stage with the host. In the snap, which seems to be a photo of a TV or computer screen, Rashami is seen wearing a deep-neck black blouse paired with a green skirt and matching dupatta. The actress was captured after Salman Khan called her on the stage while evicting her from the house.

Advertisement

However, there’s no confirmation on the same. But if it turns out to be true, then Bigg Boss 15 will have Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat in the race to win the trophy.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, the grand finale will see former BB contestants like Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Urvashi Dholakia and Gautam Gulati making their presence felt. That apart, we also snapped Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestants like Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Donal Bisht among others arriving on the sets of the Grand Finale.

Well, we are all excited for the finale to take place today. Who do you think will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 15?

Must Read: “Navjot Singh Sidhu Kicked Mother Out Of House For Money After Father’s Death”: Sister Suman Toor Makes Shocking Allegations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube