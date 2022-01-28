Kapil Sharma’s Netflix stand-up comedy show ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ is a treat for his fans as it not only gives insights about his personal life, but it does that in a funny way. Clocking at 54 minutes, the show introduces us to various stories revolving around the struggles that made him a successful comedian today.

In a recent story, we shared how gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan’s party in a drunken state and what all happened over there. In this one, we’ll talk about Kapil Sharma’s involvement in politics when he didn’t want to be.

On the show, he shared an incident that led him to get abused in Italian by Rahul Gandhi fans. This, of course, was said in a fun way by Kapil Sharma but the way he narrates the same is hilarious & unmissable.

He said, he somewhere heard the honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi talking about Rahul Gandhi being funny using Kapil’s name. He said, “The video said ‘Rahul Gandhi is such a great comedian that he’ll shut Kapil Sharma’s show.’ I don’t really have any knowledge of politics, I just took that clip and posted it on my Facebook.”

What happened next is hilarious! Kapil Sharma continued, “That was when I realised, that Rahul Gandhi also has a lot of followers. Because along with Hindi, I was abused in Italian too. I took it all, it’s not like I do the eat pasta, you know?”

Kapil Sharma surely has been one of the most unfiltered comedians along with being the funniest around.

