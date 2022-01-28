Bigg Boss is all set to wrap up its 15th season this weekend and followers of the long-running show has already started debating about the winner of the show. Recently, everyone was shocked when it was announced that Rakhi Sawant received less score in the task due to which she was eliminated. After coming out of the house the drama queen was spotted outside her gym by paparazzi where she claimed she deserved to win the season and the makers used her like a tissue for the entertainment purpose.

For the unversed, Rakhi’s elimination happened after a few audience members were invited inside the house and they have to give scores to the contestants according to their entertainment level. At the end of the task, BB announced the surprise elimination where Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash took the top 3 positions, followed by Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty and Rakhi.

After coming out of Bigg Boss 15 house Rakhi Sawant was spotted by paparazzi outside her gym, she spoke about her elimination. The dancer/actress even got teary-eyed while talking about it and said, “Bigg Boss agar aap har saal mujhe bulaege, toh aap sirf mujhe tissue ki tarah istemaal karenge. Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu.”

Rakhi Sawant further added, “Entertainment ke liye, jab tak santre mein juice hai, aap nichod lenge phir chilka phek denge. Main koi santra, nimbu ya koi tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss ki aap mujhse entertainment lenge but jab finale ka samay aayega doosron ko le jayenge finale mein. Bigg Boss I love you you know that. Main trophy ki haqdaar thi, main deserve karti thi.”

