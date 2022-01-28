Every year, there’s a lot of excitement to find out the winner of Bigg Boss. This season is no different and there’s massive noise being made by fans. We heard the craze that TejRan enjoy during the audience task in the BB15 house since last 2 days. Will Karan Kundrra lift the winner trophy while Tejasswi Prakash will be surpassed by Pratik Sehajpal? Scroll below for what the predictions are hinting at.

If one remembers, a few days back, a famous astrologer entered Bigg Boss 15 house to predict the future of the contestants. While he gave many positive news, Karan and Tejasswi were the only ones who were told that they have a chance of winning the show. Pratik, on the other hand, was said that he will get really good offers but his ego may sabotage it all for him.

Now Sanjay B Jumaani is predicting his winners of Bigg Boss 15. While talking to Times Of India, the leading astrologer has made his pick and suggested that it will be Karan Kundrra who will lift the winner trophy.

Explaining the same, Sanjay B Jumaani said, “A Number 2, Karan Kundrra is in his 38th (2) year (11 October 1984), just like Vishhal Nikam, a number 1 born on 10/02/1994 who was in his 28th (1) year when he lifted the trophy within a year of consulting us, both are in their lucky years. Kundrra (11/10) shares his birthday with Big B and our client Ronit Bose Roy. Libra ruler is 6 which is Venus and 2022 is 6 as well; to top that, It’s Bigg Boss 15 which is a 6 too.”

Just not that, Sanjay has predicted that Pratik Sehajpal will end up being runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash will be left behind in the finale race.

The predictions are huge but only the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will witness if it’s true or not!

