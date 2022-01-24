Urvashi Rautela is undoubtedly one of the most discussed celebrities on social media not just for her movies but also for her sassy replies to the haters. She is quite active on Instagram, often posting sizzling pictures of herself in glamorous outfits, instantly taking the internet by storm. As the actor was named nationwide ambassador of the Mission Paani Jal Shakti campaign recently, she received several mixed reactions from the people as a few of them even resorted to brutal trolling.

For the unversed, Urvashi was previously in the news when she appeared as a judge on Miss Universe 2021 pageant. The Bollywood celebrity became the youngest judge in the history of Miss Universe and was also paid a high amount to be a part of it. She also got emotional on the stage when Harnaaz Sandhu from India was crowned with the prestigious title.

In Urvashi Rautela’s most recent social media post, she has announced that she is now the nationwide ambassador of an important save water campaign succeeding superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. She posted a series of pictures and videos as she met the Minister of Jal Shakti Water Conservation, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while being declared a part of PM Narendra Modi’s Mission Paani Jal Shakti campaign.

Urvashi Rautela thanked Mr Prime Minister for the opportunity and wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister of India @narendramodi Ji & Minister of Jal Shakti Water Conservation @gssjodhpur Ji for giving me this world class opportunity”. Here’s a look.

Some netizens were quick to congratulate Urvashi but there were a few who were unhappy with the decision taken by the government. This made a few people troll the actor mercilessly, bringing up her old conversations and statements.

“Aur koi ni mila kya dhang ka”, a troll wrote.

“Kal isne paani ko hi bola aur aj yeh”, another one said.

“Ab ghodo ki race me gadhe bhi dodenge”, another hater wrote

An Instagram user wrote, “@urvashirautela ka Instagram bio m ek aur line angrezi add ho jayega…”

