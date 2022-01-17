Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. But the path to reach to become one of the greatest hasn’t been that easy. Today, we’ll be taking a look back at the time when Big B was banned by the media.

For the unversed, Amitabh has been associated with political figures more than often. His closeness with ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi had been a topic of debate for many, especially during the 1975’s emergency. Due to this very thing, he had to suffer a ban from media, that too during his peak.

In an old interview, shared by Lehren Retro, Amitabh Bachchan addressed being boycotted by media. He even revealed banning the media in return.

He said, “Whenever anyone enters the public life, the media and the press are after him, which is ok. In 1975, when Emergency was declared in the country, film journalists wrongly thought that the press censorship that came with the Emergency was my doing. They said, ‘This man is close to Indira Gandhi and he is involved in the press censorship and that is why we need to ban Amitabh Bachchan’. They stopped writing about me and printing my pictures. In fact, if I was in a film and they were to mention the star cast, they would put a comma instead of my name.”

“I felt that if the press has the freedom to ban me then I should have the freedom to ban them too. That is the reason that whenever I was shooting or reporters wanted to meet me, I refused. This continued for some 15 years,” Amitabh Bachchan added further.

