The trend of biopics seems to be unstoppable in Bollywood. Just a few moments ago we heard that Rajesh Khanna’s biopic is on the cards. Now, the news of Dilip Kumar’s biopic is in full force. Below is all you need to know.

Dilip saab is amongst the greatest actors of all time in Bollywood, and his legacy will only grow with time. While his fanfare needs no introduction, the actor’s off-screen story too is very interesting and deserves to be told through movies. If you want to know about his inspiring stories, you may get a chance very soon.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Subhash Ghai is planning to make a biopic based on Dilip Kumar’s life. And to essay such a legendary actor, Ghai wants another legend to come on board, and that’s Amitabh Bachchan.

A source close to the development states, “He (Ghai) feels there is a very inspiring story to tell on how a fruit seller’s son became India’s most revered actor. Subhash Ghai wants Amitabh Bachchan to play Dilip Kumar,” reads a report in the portal.

Well, if it’s really happening, we’re damn excited and can’t wait to see Amitabh Bachchan as Dilip Kumar!

On the work front, Big B is jam-packed with some exciting projects. He has Brahmastra, Runway 34, Project K, Jhund, The Intern remake, Goodbye, and other films in his kitty.

Amitabh Bachchan recently received praise for backing out of endorsing the pan masala brand, due to its harmful effects on health. Even the National Organisation For Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an anti-tobacco organisation, had welcomed Bollywood superstar’s decision to withdraw from surrogate ads promoting tobacco products.

The NGO in September had written to the veteran actor to withdraw from an endorsement campaign promoting a ‘pan masala’ brand claiming that his distancing from the campaign would help wean away youngsters from getting hooked to tobacco.

