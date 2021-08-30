Advertisement

As the years are progressing, the amount actors are charging makers to star in a single project is also increasing. There once was a time when an actor charging Rs 1 lakh for a film was considered high while now reports suggest that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is likely charging Rs 100 crore for his next. With that being said, we tell you were among the first Bollywood stars to be paid Rs 1 lakh for a film. Any guesses? Well, it’s the late Dilip Kumar.

Kumar who debuted in Bollywood in the 1940s reached the top within a decade and by the 1950s was reportedly among the first to charge a six-digit figure for a film. Read all about it below.

As per a Celebrity Net Worth report, Dilip Kumar’s net worth is said to be $85 million – when converted in INR it amounts to approx Rs 627 crore. With acting being his major source of income, don’t you wonder how much he charged per film… Well, as per the report, he was the first one in the Bollywood industry to charge Rs 1 lakh per film in the 1950s.

Dilip Kumar lived in a gorgeous bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra. Despite having millions in his hand, the ‘Tragedy King’ lived a simple life with his wife Saira Banu and dedicated his life to charity and prayers. Wel Rs 1 lakh a film does seem huge when you take into consideration that it’s the 50s we are talking about. But compared to what stars are charging today (most top stars charge upwards of Rs 50 crore/film), it seems very minimal.

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly charged Rs 100 crores for his upcoming movie Pathan, making him the highest-paid actor in Bollywood in the year 2021. He is followed by Salman Khan (Rs 60-70 crores/movie), Aamir Khan (Rs 50-60 crores/movie) and Akshay Kumar (Rs 50 crores/movie).

Talking about Dilip Kumar’s journey, in 1940, after a fight with his father, he left home for Pune. Here set up a sandwich stall at the army club until his contract ended. Then he left for Bombay with Rs 5,000 savings and joined a film studio where he met actor Ashok Kumar. Over the years, Kumar received several laurels including the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Padma Vibhushan awards by the Government of India as well as being appointed the Sheriff of Mumbai.

His last silver screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. May Dilip Kumar’s soul rest in peace.

