Inching closer to the theatrical release, Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivii’ has released a romantic song titled ‘Teri Aankhon Mein.’ The song traces the on-screen chemistry between Jayalalithaa and MGR and recreates the iconic songs of the Superstars.

After releasing the teaser of the song on Friday, the makers of ‘Thalaivii’ have launched the song offering a glimpse into the golden years of South Indian Cinema in the 60s and 70s.

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy as Jayalalithaa and MGR respectively, ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’, pays a tribute to the innumerable blockbusters of the legendary South Indian superstars, by recreating four iconic original songs featuring the duo. These songs are Kannae Kaniyae and Enna Porutham from Rasiya Police 115 (1968), Ninathathai Nadathiyae from Nam Naadu (1969) and Ninathen Vanthai from Kaavalkaaran (1967).

Crooned by Armaan Malik and Prajakta Shukre, ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ is composed by G V Prakash Kumar and penned by Irshaad Kamil. Bringing to screen the relationship that Jayalalithaa and MGR shared, the song gives deeper insight into the bond between the duo as co-stars, ruling the silver screen.

The trailer earlier shed light on the untold reality of Jayalalithaa, scaling over 30 years of her life from a 16-year old debutante to the emergence of the Superstar of Tamil Cinema as well as the legendary political journey of ‘Amma’ that changed the shape of Tamil Nadu Politics.

Opting for a theatrical release, the makers of ‘Thalaivii‘ pay an ode to Jayalalithaa returning the legend to the silver screen.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thalaivii is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 10th September, 2021.

