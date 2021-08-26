Advertisement

Actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises for the Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani starrer ‘Shershaah.’ Ironically, this film has been produced by Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), a director with whom she has been in a feud for a very long time.

Kangana took to her Instagram story on Thursday, where she posted a picture of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War. Read on to know all she had to say about the film.

Kangana Ranaut wrote: “National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slid through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days.”

Kangana Ranaut then shared a picture of actor Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. On it, she wrote: “Sharing a picture of Sidharth Malhotra from the film. What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled #shershaah.”

Kangana Ranaut, who is often surrounded by controversies, hit the headlines in 2017 when she called filmmaker Karan Johar “intolerant” towards outsiders and a “flagbearer of nepotism” who only backed industry kids, on his popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Since then, the two have not seen eye to eye and often take digs at each other via social media posts and during interactions.

