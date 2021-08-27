Advertisement

Back in 2016, Adhyayan Suman opened up on his breakup with actress Kangana Ranaut and how she was physically and verbally abusive in the relationship. Now, in a recent interview, Suman is speaking up on the aftermath of the explosive details he revealed during the interview and how people called him a ‘flop actor’ and compared him to Vivek Oberoi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the explosive interview back in the day, Adhyayan revealed that Kangana ruined his career and performed black magic on him.

Advertisement

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan Suman revealed how a news channel had a panel of people talking about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut and called him a loser. “These bunch of people sitting there and saying, ‘Yaar, yeh toh bahut bada loser hai, yeh toh flop actor hai, yeh publicity ke liye kar raha hai (he is a big loser, he is a flop actor, he is doing all this for publicity.)’ And they used terms… One person said, ‘He is the next Vivek Oberoi in the making.’”

Adhyayan Suman further revealed how he felt ‘vulnerable for so many years’ and was called names when he decided to finally tell his side of the story. “I decided to absolutely go out there and be emotionally naked and share such intricate details of my life because I wanted closure in public because I am a public figure. Mere baare mein publicly baat kiya gaya tha (Things were said about me in public) and I just wanted closure. And you are saying that I am a Vivek Oberoi in the making. You are saying that I am a loser and a flop actor, main publicity ke liye kar raha hoon, main yeh hoon, main woh hoon (I am doing everything for publicity and calling me names).”

Adhyayan also revealed how all this toxicity affected his parents and he literally saw them crying.

What are your thoughts on Adhyayan Suman’s latest interview on being labelled after his breakup with Kangana Ranaut? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shershaah, Soorarai Pottru Tops An IMDb List Having 8.9 & 9.1 Rating Respectively With Close To 1 Lakh Votes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube