Farah Khan recently made a big statement on Zee Comedy Show where she’s currently a judge and revealed that she has given two megastars to the Hindi film industry. Well, can you guess? It’s none other than Deepika Padukone and Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi recently appeared as one of the show guests along with music composer and singer Anu Malik, Ravi Kishan.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Rakhi Sawant spoke about the struggles she faced over the years in the entertainment industry and thanked Farah Khan for changing her life. Rakhi told the publication, “I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren’t looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan Madam’s office, and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies’ office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that’s when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition.”

Reacting to this, Farah Khan said on the Zee Comedy Show, “I have given two megastars to the industry, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant. Both of them are great actors, but I have to say that Rakhi was the most punctual, hard-working, well-behaved, and respectful girl on the sets of Main Hoon Na and I love her for that.”

Farah launched Deepika Padukone back in 2007 with her film Om Shanti Om that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. And Rakhi played an important role in Farah’s 2004 film ‘Main Hoon Na’ that also starred Shah Rukh Khan along with Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty and Amrita Rao.

What are your thoughts on Farah Khan’s statement on Rakhi Sawant and Deepika Padukone? Tell us in the comments below.

