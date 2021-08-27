Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard Jitendra Shinde’s salary has been making a lot of headlines lately. As per the latest reports, the megastar pays a whopping amount of Rs 1.5 crore to his bodyguard as his annual salary and in a new development, the security guard has been transferred by the Mumbai Police and an investigation is going on the same.

Jitendra happens to be a Mumbai Police constable who has been senior Bachchan’s shadow for years and has been working under him for a long time.

Advertisement

As soon as the reports emerged online, Mumbai Police ordered an enquiry on Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard Jitendra Shinde, according to India Today. The police ordered an enquiry on the said amount whether Jitendra is earning the mentioned amount by senior Bachchan or someone else.

In the same report, when asked by police, Jitendra Shinde revealed that he runs a security agency where he provides bodyguards to Bollywood celebrities and renowned personalities. His wife reportedly runs the same agency under his name and slammed the rumours of Amitabh Bachchan paying him 1.5 crores annually as his salary.

Shinde has been working with Amitabh since 2015 but as per Mumbai Police, a constable can’t be deployed at the same place for more than five years. The megastar has an X security holder which comprises two constables allotted by the police and hence Shinde and one more constable was posted with senior Bachchan.

Reportedly Jitendra Shinde has been transferred to South Mumbai and will not be posted with Amitabh Bachchan anymore.

Not just Amitabh Bachchan but also Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pays a whopping amount of salaries to their bodyguards.

What are your thoughts on Jitendra Shinde being transferred to South Mumbai? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Private: Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar’s Character To Be Part Of Only Sara Ali Khan’s Imagination? Here’s Everything You Must Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube