With theatres opening and COVID-19 restrictions easing, fans are eagerly awaiting Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. While we have been privy to some still from the film’s set (including Kumar sharing his look on his last day of shoot), not much is know about the film aside from it being a musical drama that features a love triangle. Well, let’s change that now.

In a recent media report, a well-placed source in the industry has opened up Kumar’s role in the film is and it’s something we bet you wouldn’t get. Well, after reading this scoop we are sure you too will think the title is 100% apt for it.

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s character in the Aanand L Rai musical dram, a well-placed industry insider informed Bollywood Hungama, “In Atrangi Re, Akshay’s character is only a figment of Sara’s imagination. He doesn’t exist for real. Instead he only exists in her mind when she dreams of dating a handsome guy, who is embodied by Akshay. On the other hand, Dhanush’s character is real.”

When asked about the love triangle between Akshay, Sara and Dhanush’s characters in Atrangi Re and how it works, the insider added, “So Dhanush plays a guy who is in love with Sara Ali Khan’s character, but he has to constantly compete with Akshay Kumar’s character who exists only in Sara’s mind. So he (Dhanush) has to keep bettering himself to overcome what Sara thinks is the most ideal guy in the world.”

With this being said, we wonder how Sara’s character will get her perfect man – who lives up to her imagination – in real life

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar starrer was originally scheduled for worldwide release on 14 February 2021 in theatres. Due to delays owing to COVID-19, the musical romance drama was then announced for the August 6, 2021 release. Unfortunately, fans are still eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

