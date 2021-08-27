Advertisement

Aditya Narayan has been making the headlines recently owing to his decision to quit hosting shows and concentrate on other aspects of life. In a recent conversation, the singer-actor-host opened up about his numerous hosting gigs and the ones he will be hosting in the near future.

During the same conversation, Aditya also revealed that he now wants to concentrate on his childhood dream of winning a Grammy and making the country proud. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

While conversing with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Narayan shed light on his numerous hosting gigs. Revealing he’s done over 400 episodes of hosting, the singer-actor said, “I am quitting hosting music reality shows. Since 2015 I have been hosting non-stop. Also by the grace of God, one season that I am a part of is equivalent to 2-3 seasons if someone else were to host. Since 2015 I’ve hosted 4 seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, that’s 170 episodes. 2 seasons of Indian Idol amounting to 120 episodes, 1 season of Khatra Khatra Khatra a total of 110 episodes. That’s a grand total of 400 episodes. Other shows that I’ve hosted are Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Entertainment Ki Raat, Kitchen Champion, Zee Comedy Show.”

Aditya added that his upcoming host gigs include another season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, another season of Indian Idol, and another kids’ singing show.

Shedding light on what he plans on doing now – that he is taking a break from hosting shows, Aditya Narayan revealed it involves some huge work. He said, “Now I’m done with hosting shows. It’s time to move on to something much bigger in my life. I wish to produce content now….Music albums as well as content for OTT & TV. It’s the right time. My heart is sure that this is what I want to do. It’s also time to work on my childhood dream of winning a Grammy for India. All eyes are on India. It’s our time to shine globally. We just need to put our heads down and put in the hard work.”

Aditya Narayan also revealed that he senses a decline in popular musical standards in India and wants to rectify the imbalance. Talking about it, the singer said, “Just because a wave is going a particular way and it’s is working for a few people doesn’t mean we all follow suit. There are followers and then there are visionaries I’d like to think of myself as the latter.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Farah Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Recreate The Iconic ‘Main Hoon Na’ Moment & Our Hearts Are Melting Just Like Ranveer Singh’s!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube