Suniel Shetty is one of the most respected actors in Bollywood. He isn’t part of any camps of the industry as he loves to help everyone who is in need of something. Apart from the people in the industry, Anna is known for his big heart. On many occasions, he has gone out of his way to help needy people. In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one such story which came to light last year.

Most of our readers would know that before entering the cinema, Suniel was already a successful businessman. He has been financially stable ever since he started, and now, he’s one of the richest stars in Bollywood. Despite all such wealth, he is humble and helping people without uttering a word in media.

Last year, a video went viral on Twitter. In it, one woman is seen sharing a story about s*x workers in Mumbai. As per her, around 128 s*x workers were cordoned off from the red light area (on 5th February 1996). They were rescued by the police. However, they had no money to return to their home in Nepal. She further revealed that Suniel Shetty arranged flight tickets for them to return to their home.

TV actor Jay Bhanushali had shared the clip on Twitter by sharing words of love for Suniel Shetty as he wrote, “Met @SunielVShetty anna so many times but never he had mentioned about this…this is what i call it class love you anna huge respect for you.”

Met @SunielVShetty anna so many times but never he had mentioned about this…this is what i call it class love you anna huge respect for you https://t.co/KN22jM1IGL — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@imjaybhanushali) May 11, 2020

When asked about the same, Suniel spoke about the incident in much detail, while talking to an entertainment portal. He shared, his mother-in-law’s NGO, Naresh Goyal’s Jet Airways, Mumbai Police and Shiv Sena government had played major roles in the rescue of s*x workers.

