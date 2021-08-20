Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 was a long-long season! But everything ended great as the show charted massive TRPs. With that, Neha Kakkar, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and the rest of the team enjoyed a lot of limelight too. Amid all, it is Aditya Narayan who is now making noise for his much-needed getaway to Maldives with his wife Shweta Agarwal. Read on for details.

For the unversed, Aditya shot for Indian Idol 12 for 10-months long. The show witnessed roadblocks due to COVID and the shooting base had to be shifted back and forth to Mumbai. But now, the celebrity host and singer is free, enjoying his quality time!

Aditya Narayan took to Instagram and shares pictures from his Maldives vacation. In one of the glimpses, he could be seen wearing a bathrobe. Shweta Agarwal was all smiles in the selfie too.

In another picture, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal were seen enjoying the nightlife in Maldives. One could see the beach and the beautiful lightings all around. He held one of his hands on his wifey’s shoulder as they posed for the picture.

“Enjoying one of the best meals ever with my better half @shwetaagarwaljha – Amazing water villa, great food & happy smiles,” Aditya captioned his post.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan recently announced that 2022 will be his last year as a host. The singer is willing to move on towards better things and pursue his career as a musician with full force.

He will be next seen hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and even wants to plan a family with his wife Shweta Agarwal.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

