Today is a very important day for the industry as there would be all sort of reports that would start coming out about the first day numbers of Bell Bottom. The reactions would go course be polarised. Since the film has collected around 2.75 crores* at the box office, many would be quick to jump to the conclusions that the numbers are not the kind that are expected from an Akshay Kumar starrer.

There would also be questions raised on why the film had to be released in such a scenario when footfalls can’t be even remotely close to being optimal.

Well, of course there will always be opinions and one can expect that the makers knew what they were doing. That was their call eventually and it can be expected to be well thought through. Moreover, even if they were playing a gamble, it was their money at the stake after all, and is the nature of a gamble, it can of course play in any direction.

However, what matters from an audience point of view is that there is at least a biggie that is playing on screen and very importantly, it’s a very good entertainer as well. The heartbreak would have been had Bell Bottom not been entertaining but that’s not the case here. The film works and this is what makes one hopeful about the prospects ahead for it.

The film had seen a Thursday release and from here one looks forward to how it plays for the rest of the extended weekend. The collections should soar, especially on Saturday and Sunday, and if that happens indeed, at least a window would open at the box office to get something going for it after five long months.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

