Akshay Kumar’s spy action thriller Bell Bottom released today in theatres across the nation. Being the first Bollywood film to release post the second COVID-19 wave lockdown, fans and lovers of Hindi films are flocking to theatres to catch this flick. With that being said, all eyes are on how well Akki’s film will perform at the box office.

Taking to social media, several netizens have shared insight into how much Kumar’s film is earning and likely to earn at the box office, as well as the kind of response it’s receiving at theatres.

Sharing an image of KRKBOXOFFICE’s tweet about Bell Bottom reading, “Film #BellBottom got very good opening of 5% all over India in the morning shows, The best theatre North India #PVR at Chandigarh sold 17 tickets in the morning show,” a netizen wrote, “17 ticket sold (Fire emoji) Khiladi kumar (Rolling on the floor laughing, 2 Fire emojis)” Another Twitterati commented, “Pandemic is not an issue for B-grader Akshay kumar. Even before Covid era, akshay kumar’s film used to open around 20-25% and now #BellBottom opened to around 15-20%. The most consistent star.”

A third social media user commenting on the box office performance of Bell Bottom wrote, “#Radhe 8.9 million paid ppv views inspite of negative reviews in 1st weekend.. bhuj only 3.6 million views in 1st weekend..according to ormax media..on the other side bell bottom opens with 15-20% according to BOI..Salman undisputed king of boxoffice..” Another tweeted, “#BellBottom has turned out to be worth the wait to go to the big screen. Starring @akshaykumar released in over 1800 screens today. More screens will be added in the weekend. Eyes on the box office now.”

A fifth wrote, “For today condition If #BellBottom earn at box office 1)50cr equal to 200cr Blockbuster 2) 75cr equal to 350cr ATBB 3) 100cr equal to 500cr Mega ATBB.” Another fan tweeted, “Massive 10% opening for God of North, Messiah of Bollywood, Savior of Box-office, One man industry’s #BellBottom.” Sharing box office numbers of Bell Bottom, a Twitterati posted, “Bellbottom got good start at box-office as per some sources Delhi NCR – (*2cr exp) Kolkata + Gujarat – (*3cr exp) Rajasthan + UP – (*1cr exp) Other states – (*1cr exp) Expected minimum 7cr opening!! positive word of mouth will definitely boost it’s collection.”

17 ticket sold 🔥 Khiloda kumar🤣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7NpPDRipw6 — BERLIN (@Berlin3624) August 19, 2021

Shabaash! Jispe inhi ke idol ne case kiya tha ussi ko baap bana liya auto union ne 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XAgWIEGK91 — BELL BOTTOM ON 19 AUG (@SkyStar04510789) August 19, 2021

Pandemic is not an issue for B-grader Akshay kumar. Even before Covid era, akshay kumar's film used to open around 20-25% and now #BellBottom opened to around 15-20%. The most consistent star 🔥😂 https://t.co/E9wqIQ4IRz pic.twitter.com/6g38GbXrTb — Battalion. (@being_battalion) August 19, 2021

#Radhe 8.9 million paid ppv views inspite of negative reviews in 1st weekend.. bhuj only 3.6 million views in 1st weekend..according to ormax media..on the other side bell bottom opens with 15-20% according to BOI..salman undisputed king of boxoffice.. — Saheb Saha (@SahebSa75509067) August 19, 2021

#AkshayKumar unique SM followers ~ 60 M

Total Fan Followers ~ 6 M

Die-hard Fan Followers ~ 600K

Average Ticket Price ~ 160 Rs. Optimistic Total Gross ~ 9.6 cr

Optimistic Net Gross ~ 8 cr Fans, GO #BellBottom!!! https://t.co/4GJRDWLNaR — BollyTrick (@TrickBolly) August 19, 2021

Bell Bottom Budget & Box Office Collection Day 1 https://t.co/2BZ5Dx3EC5 Bell Bottoms first day box office collection looks to be very average as the movie has started very slow in the morning with 3d version better than 2D … — DekhReviews (@DekhReviews) August 19, 2021

#BellBottom has turned out to be worth the wait to go to the big screen.

Starring @akshaykumar released in over 1800 screens today. More screens will be added in the weekend.

Eyes on the box office now. — #BellBottom 19th Augustᵇᵉˡˡᵇᵒᵗᵗᵒᵐ (@akkiwood_mania) August 19, 2021

For today condition

If #BellBottom earn at box office

1)50cr equal to 200cr Blockbuster

2) 75cr equal to 350cr ATBB

3) 100cr equal to 500cr Mega ATBB

I think 75cr definitely on ATBB

Nachoooooo…

Super Star @akshaykumar — Anurag Pandit (@Anuraghindu86) August 19, 2021

Trade applauds the makers of Bellbottom for releasing the film amid the pandemic; expect box office collections around Rs. 60 cr. : Bollywood News – Janaseva News #Bollywoodnews https://t.co/BlAfB2V6WS — JANASEVA NEWS (@janaseva_news) August 19, 2021

Massive 10% opening for God of North, Messiah of Bollywood, Savior of Box-office, One man industry's #BellBottom. — Hrithik Roshan Fan (@iHrithiksSniper) August 19, 2021

'@akshaykumar is World's Biggest Megastar Of All Time w/o a Doubt, I'm Sure #BellBottom Will Break All Post Pandemic Boxoffice Records In India & Overseas and Will Revive The Worn Out Theatres Just Like Film's Trailer & Songs Broke All Previous YouTube Records! All Hail MEGASTAR! — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) August 19, 2021

Bellbottom got good start at box-office as per some sources 🔥 Delhi NCR – (*2cr exp)

Kolkata + Gujarat – (*3cr exp)

Rajasthan + UP – (*1cr exp)

Other states – (*1cr exp) Expected minimum 7cr opening!! positive word of mouth will definitely boost it's collection 🤞 — MISHA AKKISTANI (@Misha__Rajput) August 19, 2021

As per recent reports, Bell Bottom has been leaked in HD formats on pirated sites like Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, and Telegram.

