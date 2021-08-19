Bell Bottom Box Office Day 1: Twitterati Point Out The Consistency Of Akshay Kumar At The Bo; Some Tweet It’s Off To A “Good Start”
Akshay Kumar’s spy action thriller Bell Bottom released today in theatres across the nation. Being the first Bollywood film to release post the second COVID-19 wave lockdown, fans and lovers of Hindi films are flocking to theatres to catch this flick. With that being said, all eyes are on how well Akki’s film will perform at the box office.

Taking to social media, several netizens have shared insight into how much Kumar’s film is earning and likely to earn at the box office, as well as the kind of response it’s receiving at theatres.

Sharing an image of KRKBOXOFFICE’s tweet about Bell Bottom reading, “Film #BellBottom got very good opening of 5% all over India in the morning shows, The best theatre North India #PVR at Chandigarh sold 17 tickets in the morning show,” a netizen wrote, “17 ticket sold (Fire emoji) Khiladi kumar (Rolling on the floor laughing, 2 Fire emojis)” Another Twitterati commented, “Pandemic is not an issue for B-grader Akshay kumar. Even before Covid era, akshay kumar’s film used to open around 20-25% and now #BellBottom opened to around 15-20%. The most consistent star.”

A third social media user commenting on the box office performance of Bell Bottom wrote, “#Radhe 8.9 million paid ppv views inspite of negative reviews in 1st weekend.. bhuj only 3.6 million views in 1st weekend..according to ormax media..on the other side bell bottom opens with 15-20% according to BOI..Salman undisputed king of boxoffice..” Another tweeted, “#BellBottom has turned out to be worth the wait to go to the big screen. Starring @akshaykumar released in over 1800 screens today. More screens will be added in the weekend. Eyes on the box office now.”

A fifth wrote, “For today condition If #BellBottom earn at box office 1)50cr equal to 200cr Blockbuster 2) 75cr equal to 350cr ATBB 3) 100cr equal to 500cr Mega ATBB.” Another fan tweeted, “Massive 10% opening for God of North, Messiah of Bollywood, Savior of Box-office, One man industry’s #BellBottom.” Sharing box office numbers of Bell Bottom, a Twitterati posted, “Bellbottom got good start at box-office as per some sources Delhi NCR – (*2cr exp) Kolkata + Gujarat – (*3cr exp) Rajasthan + UP – (*1cr exp) Other states – (*1cr exp) Expected minimum 7cr opening!! positive word of mouth will definitely boost it’s collection.”

As per recent reports, Bell Bottom has been leaked in HD formats on pirated sites like Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, and Telegram.

