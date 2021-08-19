Deepika Padukone Has It All - Great Films Like Pathan, Fighter, Top-Notch Advertisements & She's Juggling Them Like A Pro!

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone has been reigning on the Numero Uno position for a while now; not just within the film space but even in the brand world – This comes as no surprise, especially since the superstar continues to remain a picture of professionalism to every project and brand she commits to.

Deepika has been working around the clock to ensure that she meets her brand commitments despite her busy film schedule and has been putting in extra hours in the middle of her hard-pressed shoot calendar.

The star who has been filming Pathan and just wrapped Shakun Batra’s next too is juggling her schedule to focus on the brands she represents too – Deepika Padukone was even spotted yesterday at a brand shoot where she was all smiles.

Currently, part of some of the most anticipated films including Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin’s pan Indian film with Prabhas, the Intern remake, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Shakun Batra’s next, the actress has her plate full. If that wasn’t all, she is also the face of multiple coveted brands including international bigwigs.

Deepika is undoubtedly the Indian Queen of International endorsements, becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for major brands.

