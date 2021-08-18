Advertisement

Deepika Padukone has been entertaining us through 2005 now. Om Shanti Om marked her Bollywood debut and ever since, she’s given us some celebrated projects like Love Aaj Kal, Tamasha, Chhapaak amongst others. Apart from the showbiz world, the beauty has been doing a lot via TLLLF (The Live Love Laugh Foundation).

As most know, TLLF is a non-profit organization that deals with mental health issues. Deepika has been leading it since 2015 and doing her best to normalize mental health issues like any other health issue. For the same, she also sells clothes from her closet and the money directly goes to the charity.

A netizen recently highlighted how Deepika Padukone has been auctioning clothes from funeral events that she attended in 2013. A white short kurta that she wore to Jiah Khan’s condolence meet to a white long kurta she wore at Priyanka Chopra dad’s prayer meet – everything’s on auction.

“I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. 😒😒 Low blow!” wrote the user.

I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. 😒😒

Low blow! pic.twitter.com/2vFPoVEeWV — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 16, 2021

Just not that, there were proofs attached in the thread that proved that the clothes indeed belonged to the event. Auctioning cloth that you wore to someone’s funeral is definitely not right. Deepika has surely disappointed many with her act.

Many took to the comment section and expressed their views.

A user wrote, “OMG!!!! How low can these people fall.”

“They’ll do anything to swallow bucks! We middle-class folks give away clothes every now and then. And then too, we’re sensitive of what we pass on, what state the clothes are in, and how old/new they are. India survives on our taxes and our charities,” wrote another.

A user tweeted, “We don’t give even slightly torn or too worn out clothes to maids, we may not be as rich as them, but surely much more respectable”

Do you think it is fair for Deepika Padukone to auction such clothes even in the name of charity?

