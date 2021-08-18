Advertisement

Unlike sister Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora couldn’t manage to find her place in Bollywood. Amrita began her acting career with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas opposite Fardeen Khan. She went on to appear in several films like Awaara Paagal Deewana, Golmaal Returns, Rakht and Heyy Babyy to name a few.

Amrita tried her best to showcase her talent in films but it seems the right scripts that could do justice to her calibre never came her way. Of all the films she did, the 2004 film Girlfriend grabbed a lot of headlines for all the wrong reasons. She once also spoke about it.

Appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Amrita Arora spoke about acting in the controversial film. When Karan asked her if she had fun doing the film, she said, “No. I am not someone who regrets things but that’s something if I could go back and change, I would change that. That’s something I just didn’t enjoy. I don’t blame anyone for it, I blame myself because in my head it seemed very different, I perceived it very different, very progressive but ultimately it just kind of catered to the sleaze that was going around. When I saw the film for the first time, my parents saw the film, they didn’t actually see the film, they walked out, and it’s not like them. And everyone was just very uncomfortable, more so because I am the little one of the family, really spoilt and really pampered. So when they saw that, for the first time I heard them saying, ‘we didn’t tell you to do films to do this.'”