Brahmastra is in the making for a long time now, and yet, some crucial portions are yet to be completed. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s union, one of the major highlights is Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo.

If reports are to be believed, SRK is playing the character of a scientist. He’ll be seen in an extended cameo. He shot his scenes back in 2019, in Mumbai. Now, some more exciting details are out. It’s about SRK’s clash with Mouni Roy and the duration of his role.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, a source quotes, “Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a scientist who is working towards creating powerful energy from resources around him. He has access to the most treasured weapon of the universe – Brahmastra – which is a major source of his energy. He appears in the first 30 minutes of the film, and it’s his character that results in the beginning of Brahmastra’s journey.”

Not just, it’s learned that Mouni Roy steals power created by Shah Rukh Khan in the film, and then the hunt for the most treasured weapon begins.

“It’s not that SRK willingly gives her the power. She steals it from the scientist and then begins the hunt to find Brahmastra, which is hidden somewhere within the earth in three distinct locations,” the source adds.

Mouni Roy will be seen in a negative role in Brahmastra. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni, Shah Rukh Khan (cameo), the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, some recent reports stated that the team will be heading to Budapest for the last schedule. The Ranbir and Alia starrer kicked off in 2018 but has been facing many roadblocks ever since. We hope it gets wrapped up soon!

