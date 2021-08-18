Advertisement

Swara Bhasker is known to speak her heart out. Whether it’s the CAA protests or her take on Kangana Ranaut, she hasn’t shied away from putting forth her opinions. Her latest tweet has again created a huge stir with #ArrestSwaraBhasker trending with a storm! To begin with, the actress has compared Afghan terror to Hindutva, and of course, it has offended many.

We all know the tough time Afghanistan is going through. The capital is again under the control of Taliban, the fundamentalist group that ruled for 5 years until the US ousted them back in 2001. The entire movement had created a scar amongst the refugees, who are trying their best to flee the nation. Horrific videos have surfaced online and left everyone in grief.

Swara Bhasker left her starting opinion on Twitter that read, “We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror, and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed.”

As expected, Arrest Swara Bhasker began trending in no time, as a section of the citizens felt offended by the ill comparison made by the Veere Ki Wedding actress.

Reacting to her tweet, a user commented, “Taliban and Hindutva are same.. that’s why Bollywood is functioning and you can do a Rasbhari??? Where do you spout crap from?”

Another wrote, “@ReallySwara you are openly tweeting against my religion without any consequences,it means that Hindutva isn’t terror. Had it been a terror,then next moment you would’ve seen “sar tan se juda” posters against you. Have some shame.”

“Due to Taliban terrór, people are fleeing Afghanistan. Those who are fleeing Afghanistan are willing to come to India. LoL,” another wrote.

A tweet read, “There is no Hindutva Terror. Its all propaganda created by you people. If there is, why Afghans dont prefer to go to 57 Islamic countries and want to come to India?”

A user even asked Swara Bhasker to go to Afghanistan. His tweet read, “If you truly have the guts, pls go to Afghanistan, wear a blue burkha, hide your ankles and live one week with these bearded Messiahs and dont forget your vibrator as well…..let us see the end result!”

What is your take on Swara Bhasker’s tweet?

