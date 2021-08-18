Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the limelight and how! The duo recently graced Bigg Boss OTT and Karan Johar gave us a lot of reasons to watch the episode. From breaking silence on their romance rumours to the worst reports they’ve heard about themselves, SidNaaz opened up on everything. The Bigg Boss 13 couple will be next seen as special guests on Dance Deewane 3.

It was yesterday when pictures of Shehnaaz and Sidharth looking all dapper on Dance Deewane 3 sets went viral. The beauty could be seen dressed in a blue shimmery gown. On the other hand, Shukla was all suited up in a grey ensemble.

Advertisement

Colors released a promo of the upcoming ‘Love Special’ episode on their official Instagram handle. The video witnessed contestant Piyush Gurbhele dancing with Shehnaaz Gill on the romantic track ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’ from the movie Race. Things take a twist when the Dance Deewane 3 contestant looks at Sidharth Shukla and teases him with a wink.

Shehnaaz Gill even gives a peck on Piyush Gurbhele’s hands. Looking at them dancing, Sidharth Shukla pretends to be angry as he gears up to beat the contestant. He says, “Tereko maine sikhaya, aur tu meri dost ko hi leke chala gaya.” He could be then seen grabbing his rumoured girlfriend’s hand and taking her back to their seats.

Check out the hilarious video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made a lot of noise over their relationship recently. Many wanted to know if they were really dating or not. On Bigg Boss OTT, the duo maintained that they are each other’s family but are just ‘good friends.’

But at the end of the day, they graced Dance Deewane 3 during the ‘Love Special’ episode. What’s cooking? Only the couple knows!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates.

Must Read: Parched Actor Adil Hussain Reacts To ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ Over A N*de Scene: “It’s Ridiculous To Troll”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube