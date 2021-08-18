Advertisement

A n*de scene from Parched brought back the heat for Radhika Apte recently. It was during the last week, she was trolled for doing a bold scene. As per some, she had contributed to defaming Hindu culture. A boycott trend was witnessed and the actress was trolled mercilessly.

For the unversed, Radhika had a n*de scene in Parched which also featured Adil Hussain. A few years back, before the film’s release in India, Radhika had drawn mixed reactions when the scene was leaked. The Andhadhun actress receives regular trolling for this particular scene and this time was no exception.

Advertisement

Now, not Radhika Apte but her Parched co-star, Adil Hussain has reacted to the boycott row. He says, “I got to know about it a couple of days back when I saw some Google alert. I think it’s ridiculous to troll Radhika or make a big deal about that scene. I don’t pay much attention to such things at all. I just think the only way to respond to it is, that you don’t (respond at all),” as per Hindustan Times’ report.

Adil further explains that there’s a need for change in the Indian education system and young minds need to be trained to be more open. Adil hopes a change will occur in the education system, which will be more than just being job-centric.

“Our education system is almost to get a job, be job literate. It’s not the education, which we’re receiving since British era… to make a bunch of people run the British machinery, which was left behind. We’re still running that. The purpose of education was to make them a working machine for the British Raj. It needs radical change, and I hope the Indian government will do it soon,” the actor adds further.

On the work front, Adil Hussain will be seen in Bell Bottom, which releases tomorrow.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar On Bell Bottom’s Box Office Risk: “If The Movie Does 30 Crore, It Is Equivalent To 100 Crore”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube