Bell Bottom advance booking continues to flourish as the film is just two days from its release on 19th August. Akshay Kumar fans are surely excited for this one, and the advance booking numbers are proof.

Let’s go through the major cities and see where Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom stands at.

Delhi-NCR:

There hasn’t been much of a shift percentage-wise in the ‘fast-filling’ shows in both 2D & 3D versions. But, few more screens overall have been added, strengthening the expectations of theatre owners hoping for more people to show up. Playing in the same range of 30-35% of fast-filling shows, it’ll need some jump by tomorrow, keeping in mind how solid Delhi has been for Akshay Kumar.

Bengaluru:

There’s good news and bad news for Akshay Kumar fans in this city. The good news is that it has slightly jumped since yesterday, and the bad news is that the jump isn’t enough. This should’ve been at least a 25-30% fast-filling scenario, but that’s not the case as it’s still stuck at 5-10%.

Hyderabad:

Surprisingly, this city has attained a better jump for Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. For being in a similar range as Bengaluru, Hyderabad has now crossed it as far as the fast-filling shows are concerned. The 3D version has shown a good jump since yesterday.

Ahmedabad & Chandigarh:

Emerging from a dry-run, the 2D version has slightly improved than yesterday, but that’s not enough. Yet, not a single show is fast-filling in the 3D version. Ahmedabad needs to pick up immensely & immediately. Chandigarh is, too, similar to yesterday, with just one theatre witnessing some shows as fast-filling.

Kolkata:

Kolkata is hitting out of the park with Bell Bottom advance booking. From day 1 of advance booking, it’s been the best performing city, and it continues to be one even today. With 50% of shows already filling fast in 3D version and 2D being not far behind, it seems this will be the major contributor for collections at the box office.

Akshay Kumar fans, have you booked your Bell Bottom ticket? Well, stick to this space for the Bell Bottom movie review coming very soon!

