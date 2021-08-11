Advertisement

It was Indian Idol 12 that brought reality shows in India in a bad light. It all began as Amit Kumar called out the show over poor performances. He even claimed that the channel asked him to praise contestants. Ever since, Salim Merchant, Sunidhi Chauhan and many others called out the shows over its overdramatic content and sob stories. Mika Singh is now breaking his silence on the entire controversy.

As many know, Mika has judged as many as 5 reality shows in the past. He intentionally refrains on being TV more, in order to keep up the craze of his fans. Furthermore, he believes that TV may pay huge, but it also makes a singer forget his/her first love – music. But he disagrees with the entire controversies around sob stories.

Mika Singh in his latest interview has called out ex-judges, who slammed reality shows. He told Times Of India, “Look, people connect with such stories because all of us come across them in real life. The tears and emotions are genuine. It’s disappointing to see people who once judged reality shows talk badly about them today. They have also witnessed it during their seasons.”

Mika Singh continued, “Pichhle bees saal se chalta aa raha hai yeh rona-dhona. It’s genuine and that’s why it is called reality. Problem ye hai ki jo log judge kar chuke hain aur dekha hai ye saara, aaj woh uske baare mein bol rahe hain. That’s wrong. Just because I am not approached to judge a reality show, I should not badmouth reality shows. Having said that, it’s the talent that takes you places.”

That’s like a true ‘burn’ for all the ex-members who called out Indian Idol 12 and other reality shows. Isn’t it?

