The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with a new season. Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Archana Puran Singh and the team have been teasing fans with updates. Akshay Kumar will be the first guest on the show along with his Bell Bottom team. Amidst it all, the first look of the new set has been unveiled and it is truly lavish. Read on for details!

As most know, TKSS will witness its grand premiere in August. The team has already shot for their first episode alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Bell Bottom team. Recently, Krushna Abhishek revealed how he was proud of Sudesh Lehri’s performance after their first day of the shoot. But didn’t we all just deserve to see where it’s all happening?

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to give the first glimpse of The Kapil Sharma Show’s new set. The sets look quite vintage this season with some OTT elements! One can witness a 10-star grocery store. Yes, that’s a new thing introduced by the makers.

Apart from that, there’s an ATM along with a hotel named ‘Chill Palace’ on The Kapil Sharma Show set. One can ever witness a blue special guest seat, which belongs to Archana Puran Singh!

Take a look at the sets below:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently pulled Kapil Sharma’s leg after he was late on congratulating the superstar for Bell Bottom promo.

Just not that, Kapil Sharma even shared a picture of Akshay touching his feet. He joked that the superstar is taking blessings from him ahead of the Bell Bottom release.

To this, Akshay Kumar had the best comeback as he responded, “And after taking the blessing, this is Mr Akshay Kumar searching for Mr Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knees.”

Are you excited for The Kapil Sharma Show’s comeback?

