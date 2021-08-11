Advertisement

US government has always been a topic of criticism due to its flying and visa rules. In India, it all started when Shah Rukh Khan was detained due to security reasons. Our Rohitashv Gour aka Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Manmohan Tiwari too has not-so-good experience with authorities. Below are all the details you need to know.

It was 4 years ago, the entire team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai was planned to go to the US. However, everyone was granted a visa by the government except for Rohitashv. He had shared of being hurt by the incident and expressed his disappointment while talking to a leading daily.

On a US visa matter, Rohitashv Gour had said, “The entire team is attending the New York-India parade on August 21. My visa has been rejected because they felt I was going there on a professional contract. It’s strange that they denied me the visa while granting it to everyone else. We have applied again, but by the time the formalities are cleared, it will be too late. The event will be over by then.”

Not just celebrities from the entertainment industry, people of the sports industry too have faced an issue of visa rejection due to illogical reasons in the past.

Meanwhile, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor recently spoke about his daughter Giti’s career. For those who aren’t aware, Giti is passionate about acting. Rohitashv Gour is more than happy to see his daughter pursuing acting as a career, but advised her not to do TV shows in the initial years.

“I want her to act in films and web shows too. But I don’t want her to do TV for now. I feel television gets a little repetitive for a new age actor and then there’s very less scope to do anything new,” Rohitashv said while talking to ETimes.

