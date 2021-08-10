Advertisement

Divya Agarwal rose to fame with her stint in Splitsvilla 10. But that also welcomed a pool of controversy in her life. During Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma was seen growing close to his best friend Benafsha Soonawalla. The duo is dating today and so are their exes, Divya and Varun Sood.

During their split, a lot of speculations surfaced on the internet. There were accusations of cheating and lying and whatnot! Divya and Varun were allegedly devastated as their respective partners (Priyank and Benafsha) were cheating on them with each other. The row even led to a major fallout between the exes.

Years after, Divya Agarwal says all is well between her and Priyank Sharma. In fact, Varun Sood is fine with the new bond as well. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant told Times Of India, “I am very comfortable with him now. We have sorted out things between us. We are very good friends now. Varun, Priyank and I talk and we also respect each other’s work. Whatever happened in the past, was bachpana (childish).”

Divya Agarwal continued, “It was confusion and we were all very new and young. We had no idea how to tackle media, camera or ourselves. We have learnt a lot. I have also take a few game advice and tips from him (Priyank). He helped me. So things are nice. There’s no stress. My life is an open book. Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.”

Meanwhile, Divya had a major spat with Pratik Sehajpal in the Bigg Boss OTT house. They know each other from Ace Of Space Season 1, where both were participants and the actress won the show.

