Bigg Boss OTT witnessed its grand premiere on 8th August 2021. We saw Karan Johar introduce all his contestants to the viewers. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Riddhima Pandit amongst others are some of the eye-popping entries. Former Ace Of Space contestants, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal entered the house too and have already locked horns. Read on for details!

For the unversed, Ace Of Space Season 1 aired on MTV in 2018. Vikas Gupta was the host of the show and Divya along with Pratik and then best friend Varun Sood participated in the show. The Splitsvilla actress was crowned as the ultimate winner.

Many expected Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to form an ally in Bigg Boss OTT. But things seem to have gone totally upside down as they ended up being the first fight ever in the house. Not just that, they ended up pelting stones at each other with their bitter words.

The war began due to kitchen chores and Divya Agarwal ended up telling Pratik Sehajpal that he earned popularity because of her and Varun Sood. To this, the Love School contestant responded, “Really? Kya popularity mili (What popularity did I get)? Are you crack or what?”

When Divya said she’s trying to peacefully solve issues and asked him to lower his voice, Pratik responded, “Nahi karna mujhe pyaar se baat. Tumhara pyaar nahi chahiye mujhe, maine bohot pyaar dekh liya, fake hai saara pyaar (I don’t want to talk politely. I don’t want your love, I have seen it, it’s all fake). You are fake.”

During the episode, Divya with a cup of tea in her hand even threatened Pratik that she’ll throw it on him. Netizens were quick to get reminded of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai from Bigg Boss 13. Check out some of the reactions to their fight below:

They both are just pretending trying to copy like siddharth and Rashmi . — simmy goraya (@GorayaSimmy) August 9, 2021

Divya Aggarwal is so desparate for footage 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ruchika (@ruchikapandeya) August 10, 2021

Pratik is right, no doubt his start was arrogant but after entering the house he has been nice to everyone except Divya the Over the Top Vamp — Neeraj The GOLDEN Boy 🏅 (@KeatsChetri) August 10, 2021

Kyun paka rahe ho yaar big boss ?? So irritating and boring episode it was . @BiggBoss @karanjohar .mtv wala bigboss chal raha hain yaar . — NowreenAlam (@AlamNowreen) August 9, 2021

Just not Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal even got into a heated argument with Shamita Shetty.

Looks like Bigg Boss OTT is truly going to be all controversial!

