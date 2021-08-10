Advertisement

It wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say that Yash has emerged as a pan-India actor since KGF. The actor and his fans now await the release of KGF Chapter 2 but it seems like the wait is longer as theatres are yet to reopen across the nation. However, before Rocky saga arrives, fans might get a chance to witness a Telugu release from the ‘rocking star’.

No, we aren’t talking about any new movie from Yash, but his old hit. In 2012, the actor had given a superhit in the form of Lucky (Kannada film). Now, if reports are to be believed, the film will be dubbed in Telugu and might get a release before KGF Chapter 2 hits the screens. It could be a strategy to keep cinemas going before fresh new releases start arriving.

Advertisement

Coming back to KGF 2, Ritesh Sidhwani, who along with Farhan Akhtar will be distributing the Hindi version of the film, made it very clear that as soon as theatres start operating normally, they’ll announce the release date.

“KGF 2 would be out as soon as possible because the makers are very clear they have to wait for the theatres to open. Plus, it’s more of a pan-India release, with the South market (taken into consideration). We’re only distributing it this side (in North Indian markets), so it’s not our decision mainly, it’s up to the producer, Vijay (Vijay Kiragandur), and Yash and the Director, Prashanth (Prashanth Neel). So, they are going to decide that,” Ritesh said while speaking to Bollywood Life.

However, if sources are to be believed, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 are discussing about releasing the film on 20th December 2021. If it happens, Yash will face tough competition from Allu Arjun and his Pushpa. Pushpa is another pan India release arriving during Christmas.

Must Read: When Samantha Akkineni Called Mahesh Babu’s 1 – Nenokkadine Poster ‘Regressive’ & The Superstar Replied, “She Shouldn’t Have Done That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube