Actors and their disagreement with the other’s opinion make for good debates. But sometimes they turn ugly and become battles. One such incident happened when back in the day Mahesh Babu released the poster of his film 1 – Nenokkadine, which also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead. While fans were overjoyed as they had a new update on the much-anticipated film, it ended up leaving a South actor upset. It was none other than Samantha Akkineni who even expressed her dismay.

For the unversed, both Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni are two of the biggest stars in the South. Akkineni is one actor who is never known for mincing words. The actor puts out her opinion without a filter and is never apologetic about it. When Mahesh released the poster of 1 – Nenokkadine, Samantha in her Twitter reaction called it regressive, and the superstar had a reply to that. Below is all you need to know about the same, and also what Mahesh had to say.

The poster for 1 – Nenokkadine had both Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon on a beach. While it had Mahesh walking ahead, we saw Kriti walking like a four legged animal behind him. Samantha Akkineni calling the poster regressive and not just that but also deeply regressive. She wrote, “Saw a poster of a yet to be released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but its point is actually that it is deeply regressive.”

This left Mahesh Babu fans angry, who marched towards Samantha Akkineni’s handle and backlashed at her. Soon it got a reply from the superstar too. Mahesh in an interview said he expected Akkineni to discuss her opinion on a personal basis since she knows him and his wife Namrata Shirodkar personally.

“Look, Samantha knows me and my wife Namrata. If she found anything regressive about the poster she could have checked with me first. Instead she went and poster her views online. She shouldn’t have done that. At least she could have tried to speak to us,” Mahesh Babu said as per Bollywood Life.

