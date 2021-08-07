Advertisement

The hype for KGF Chapter 2 is crazy! The same was witnessed in the last week when fans warned the makers to announce the release date as soon as possible. Initially, COVID played a major spoilsport but as the situation is getting normal, there are several reports about when the film might ‘possibly’ hit theatres.

Starring Yash in the lead, the film has built its own brand value in the last couple of years. Also, after the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, the expectations are sky-high. To make the most of the buzz, a perfect release date is in a discussion. Now, seems like the date has been locked.

Advertisement

If the report in Indiaglitz is to be believed, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 are aiming for 20th December 2021 as their release date. Interestingly, the first instalment had released on 20th December 2018. It clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. We all know how the KGF Chapter 1 had turned the tables. Now, the franchise is all set to compete again, and this time it’s Allu Arjun!

Yes, if KGF Chapter 2 arrives on the above-mentioned date, it will have to face Allu Arjun’s Pushpa part 1 during Christmas. It will affect will more than expected to both the films as both of them are pan India releases. However, it’s learnt that the makers are confident of their product and they have no problem with facing Allu at the box office.

Let’s see if any official announcement comes in the next few weeks!

Meanwhile, KGF 2 will be releasing in five Indian languages simultaneously including- Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It is helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Must Read: Suriya Is ‘One Man Army’ As Bollywood, After Aamir Khan & Ajay Devgn, For The 3rd Time Might Cast A Fresh Actor For His Film’s Hindi Remake

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube