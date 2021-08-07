Advertisement

‘Wink girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame a couple of years ago by breaking the internet with her wink. It was a scene from Oru Adaar Love that made her a sensation. Now, the 21-year-old is back in the limelight and this time it’s her pictures.

For those who don’t know, Varrier will be next seen in Love Hackers. The film is being helmed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava and is based on the theme of cybercrime. In the film, the actress plays a character of a victim. One of the film’s schedules recently got wrapped up in Russia. Post completing the shoot, Varrier has posted some pictures from the outdoor. It’s a treat for fans!

Advertisement

Currently, Priya Prakash Varrier is having fun in Moscow with her friends. And, she has been sharing stunning pictures of her on Instagram.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, speaking about Love Hackers, Priya Prakash Varrier said, “It was a wonderful experience shooting Love Hackers. The shooting environment was very cool. Though we were shooting amidst the pandemic and there were challenges for the crew as well as for the artists, a continuous zeal for work and the excitement of the story kept us moving. Love Hackers will be soon in front of audiences if we don’t face any Covid threat again,” reports SpotboyE.

“Vacations are absolutely bliss after a long hard work. It’s an amazing destination to go to. I really enjoy such vacations,” she spoke about enjoying a vacation in Moscow.

A while ago, the actress was in the news for all the wrong reasons. A teaser of her upcoming film, Sridevi Bungalow, had fetched criticism for ill-faming the veteran actress Sridevi.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Called A Bad Actor Having Just A Pretty Face By Comedian Russell Peters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube