Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Bell Bottom is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The makers recently launched the trailer of the film which has raised the excitement level of the fans many notches higher. Now the makers have released a new poster before the launch of the first song Marjaawaan.

Bell Bottom’s first song reportedly highlights the essence of pure love. The song was filmed in the picturesque locations of Scotland and both the stars perfectly portrays all the ethos of eternal romance. But the poster of the song is grabbing the attention for all the wrong reasons.

In the latest poster of the film, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor can be seen all smiles leaning out from a train’s door. Digital Creator on Instagram by the name of Diet Sabya has shared a post on Instagram claiming that the latest spy thriller’s poster is copied from an influencer’s viral picture from Sri Lanka.

Diet Sabya shared the collage of Bell Bottom’s poster juxtaposed with the viral picture of Instagram influencer Camille. The post was captioned as, “Matlab tacky bana do sab kuch (sic).” Take a look at the picture below:

For the unversed, Camille Demyttenaere is a travel blogger and regularly shares envy-inducing pictures from her vacation on Instagram. From her pictures, one can witness that she travels around the world with her partner Jean Hocke. The picture in question was shared in 2019 which went viral on social media.

Sharing the picture on Instagram last year, Camille wrote, “OUR FAVOURITE 2019 PIC, THIS TIME WITH VIDEO It feels like yesterday that we were riding on this scenic train journey in Sri Lanka, with some of the most beautiful views in the entire country There were lots of different opinions on this picture, and we respect that, but for us this was one of the most fun pictures to create! Happy new year everyone (sic).”

Soon after Diet Sabya’s post went viral, netizens slammed the makers of Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom of plagiarism. Fashion photographer Sameer Belvalkar also left a comment on his post, “I’ve been on such shoots, heck I’ve done a few. All that’s shown to us are stacks of references of western movie posters. In some cases to be matched inch to inch.”

