Advertisement

Adult star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is happily married to Daniel Weber and is blessed with three cute toddlers Nisha, Noah, and Asher. But did you know she once dated comedian Russell Peters? The actress even spoke about it. Scroll down to know more.

The actress has been away from the silver screen since the lockdown was imposed last year, she has now returned to the country and wrapped up the shooting for a film in Kerala on Thursday. It seems it is her first Malayalam film.

Advertisement

Coming back to Sunny Leone dating the comedian Russell Peters, she once revealed how regretted dating him and it was a mistake. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said, “You know, we were friends for such a long time and sometimes if you are friends for so long you think you can end up together. So we dated each other for some time, but I think that was a mistake.”

Further explaining why she thinks the decision of dating him was a mistake, “I mean it spoils a lot of things. Although if I met him now, I will probably hug him and ask him about his family. He is a nice guy.”

Comedian Russell Peters too spoke about dating the actress with the publication. He said, “Yes, we did date each other. It was five-and-a-half years ago. It was a wonderful time. She’s a real sweetheart, you know.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone will now appear in Malayalam language psychological thriller ‘Shero’, wherein she plays the role of Sarah Mike, a US-born woman with roots in India. Reportedly, the film traces the story of a chance holiday and the chance happenings on it from the narrative.

The actress even spoke about how she prepped extensively, doing all the stunts by herself. Talking to IANS, she said, “There are movies that challenge you and make you want to push yourself harder. Shero is just that film for me. I wanted to nail it to the tee.”

Sunny Leone also said, “From the performance to the action, to learning the language, it was a film that I was completely consumed by. We shot in such picturesque locales of Kerala and it is by far one of the most interesting films I have ever done in my life.”

Must Read: Karisma Kapoor Seals Her Lips When Asked To Add Alia Bhatt’s Name To The Kapoor Family – Watch Lolo’s Hilarious Reaction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube