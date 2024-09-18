With SM first introducing virtual avatars of its K-pop girl group Vespa and then Naevis, a solo virtual K-pop idol, companies in the K-pop music industry are looking to incorporate AI to bring a new wave of experience for their audience. While the community remains largely divided on whether a virtual AI avatar can be considered a true K-pop idol or an artist, they are giving this venture a chance.

Who is PLAVE?

There is a rookie K-pop group in town whose members are something out of this world. No kidding, the rookie group is PLAVE founded by VLAST. PLAVE is a five-member virtual K-pop boy group consisting of Bambi, Eunho, Hamin, Noah and Yejun. While the members’ avatars are virtual, real performers are behind them. These performers’ gestures, body language, singing, dancing and expressions are captured using body motion suits. The avatars resemble manhwa/webtoon characters with tall, lithe bodies, sharp facial and bodily features, and a mop of colorful hair.

Songs released by PLAVE

The group was first introduced in September 2022 but it wasn’t until March 2023 that it made its debut. Fans of the group are called PLLI. The group’s name is a combination of the words “Play” and “Rêve” to signify that the members are creating a new world to achieve their dreams. All members are said to be allrounders who can sing, dance and compose with an equal ease.

PLAVE released its first single album Asterum in March 2023, followed by its first EP Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come in August 2023. Its second EP Asterum 134-1 was released in February 2024. “Way 4 Luv” the title of Asterum 134-1 won the first place on Show Champion and Show! Music Core making PLAVE the first ever virtual group to win on those weekly music shows. Not only this, the group also held its first fan concert in April 2024. Following the success of all its venture in the past year, the group a new leaf in its book witht the release of “Pump Up The Volume”, a non-album single. GOT7’s Youngjae featured at the beginning of the music video as a radio show host introducing the song tothe listeners.

Watch the music video here:

PLAVE’s music showcases a diverse spectrum of their abilities as musicians. The music is largely dance-pop and RnB, with an occasional sprinkle of a ballad. While the group is just getting started, it has already garnered favorable views from the fans. Virtual avatars are seen as a good measure against real life people being subject to unrealistic beauty standards and social behavior. With these virtual avatars, people feel that artists can have better freedom under the veil of anonymity. What do you think of virtual music groups?

Must Read: Officer Black Belt Release Update: Plot, Trailer, Cast & Everything You Need To Know About The Korean Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News