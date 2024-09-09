Blinks have exciting news coming up as BLACKPINK’s Jennie is ready for a comeback in October. The K-pop idol’s self-made agency, OA (ODD ATALIER), has officially confirmed she will be dropping a new solo single next month in partnership with Columbia Records.

Columbia Records is a renowned American label, and the release will mark the beginning of an official partnership. “Jennie has signed a partnership with major USA record label Columbia Records and will make her comeback with a solo single in October,” OG Entertainment revealed. Columbia Records further confirmed the news on social media platform X and called the collaboration a ‘family.’

JENNIE x OA x COLUMBIA RECORDS We are family 🫶 🔗 https://t.co/ibQze5UXNP pic.twitter.com/p6nKsYs7OY — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) September 8, 2024

Fans are thrilled for Jennie’s comeback, as the group parted ways in December 2023, and fans had to wait a long time for this. Her last was You & Me, which was way back on October 6, 2023, under the label YG Entertainment. The special single was also performed during BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour.

Jennie did team up with a few artists in the time being, including American rapper Matt Champion of Brockhampton for Slow Motion and South Korean rapper Zico for Spot. The song Spot! was a hit in South Korea and marked Jennie’s second chart topping single.

Jennie has grown a lot as an artist since her debut as a band member of the renowned girl group Blackpink. After the group decided to part ways and focus on their individual careers, she launched her company, OA Entertainment, on December 24, 2023. While other members also ventured into their respective careers. Lisa and Jisoo also established their companies, LLOUD and BLISSOO, respectively. However, Rose signed with The Black Label.

