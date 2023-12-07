BTS’ V and Jennie of BLACKPINK have reportedly broken up, with just a few days left to the former’s military enlistment. V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, will begin his mandatory military service in the South Korean army before the end of this year, as announced by his agency, BigHit Entertainment.

Two of the most popular Korean celebrities who also enjoy global superstardom, V and Jennie, have been rumored to be dating for over a year now. Earlier this year, a few clips of them taking romantic strolls during their Paris holiday went viral on social media, seemingly confirming month-long speculations around the K-pop idols’ relationship status. However, neither BigHit nor Jennie’s agency, YG Entertainment, released a statement to affirm their relationship.

V and Jennie’s Break-Up!

According to a JTBC report, V and Jennie decided to call it quits before the ‘Slow Dancing’ singer began his upcoming military enlistment along with his fellow members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. While their labels have, as usual, maintained silence on the alleged break up, fans have mixed reactions to rumors. Some event went on to compare them to former celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo, who reportedly broke up just days before the Crash Landing On You actor’s military enlistment.

V and Jennie’s Relationship!

V and Jennie’s relationship has been one of the biggest K-pop mysteries of all time. While insiders from the fraternity have never commented on their rumored romance, BigHit and YG had earlier said, “It’s difficult to check (regarding this matter).”

A few months ago, several pictures of V and Jennie went viral, which reignited their relationship rumors. Many fans thought it was a malicious attempt by some haters who spread photoshopped images to bring down the artists. However, former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho analyzed the leaked photos with a security expert in the domestic security industry. Following this, the white hacker claimed that the leaked photos of V and Jennie were not photoshopped and were stored on mobile phones or iCloud messages.

Fans’ Reactions to Jennie and V’s Breakup!

K-pop fans have now reacted to Jennie and V’s split right before his enlistment and after her contract renewal with YG Entertainment. Many mentioned how both K-pop idols are young, and it only serves them right to focus on their respective careers at present.

“I’m not surprised; Jennie and V don’t seem to be looking for a potential marriage relationship, which makes sense for their careers. They are still quite young in the industry and can still grow; this seemed more like they were dating because they had the chance but didn’t have a clear idea of what they were looking for. I don’t know them, but that’s what it seems to be,” one user wrote.

Another Redditor commented, “I think enlistment is the reason for the breakup. It’s usually that way for most people, including idols in Korea. 1.5 to 2 years is a long time for a woman to wait, especially if the couple is not married.”

A third user wrote, “I noticed a lot of celebrities broke up right before the males enlisted. I remember Lee Min Ho-Suzy and Hyun Bin-Song Hye Kyo all breaking up before enlisting. Plus, in Korea, they are still young and have a long career; it is not surprising that they are all not yet ready to settle down and commit long-term.”

“I am not surprised, as he will be gone for a while and they will not be able to see each other as often, so it is better to end their relationship, but I hoped that it was going to work out for them,” mentioned another netizen.

For more K-pop updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

