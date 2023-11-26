BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has sent shockwaves across the fandom, known as ARMY, as he recently took to Instagram to share a picture with a pile of hair scattered on the floor, just days after HYBE confirmed his military enlistment along with RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Fans are now anticipating the K-pop idol to debut a new look with a buzz cut as he commences his mandatory service next month.

For the uninitiated, ever since the conscription of South Korea in 1957, all physically fit men, between the ages of 18 and 30, in the country are required to serve in the military. In December last year, Kim Seok-jin, or Jin, the eldest of the group at 30, was the first to enlist in the military as an active-duty soldier. J-Hope meanwhile, began serving his mandatory service in April 2023. Suga is the third member of the band to enlist, after Jin and J-Hope. However, due to a shoulder injury, the rapper has been deemed unfit for regular combat duty and has instead been serving as a social service agent.

While RM has already been sporting a buzz cut for quite some time now, V has chopped his fluffy hair just weeks ahead of his enlistment. Ready or not, BTS fans are officially in their military wives era, as all seven members will be serving their mandatory duty at the same time, beginning next month. The group has been on a hiatus since July 2022 and is expected to reunite in 2025, after all members complete their mandatory military service.

On November 26, V shared a picture of his chopped hair scattered on the floor, hinting he would soon be seen sporting a buzz cut. The ARMYs were quick to put two and two together and speculated that this was an indication on the Rainy Days singer’s part that they should be ready to bid an emotional adieu to him for the next few months. The development comes a few days after Jungkook penned a heartfelt note for his fans on WeVerse confirming his joining date in December.

ARMYs have now taken to X to react to V’s Instagram story, unable to come to terms with the recent developments that have shaken the entire fandom.

EVERY ARMY OPENING TAEHYUNG’s INSTA STORY: pic.twitter.com/iVd2Dg7HLK — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@taeisthv) November 26, 2023

TAEHYUNG IS GETTING A HAIRCUT THAT CAN ONLY MEAN ONE THING BTS COMEBACK IS AROUND THE CORNER pic.twitter.com/4xlMkSqHyX — jana ⁷ | GOLDEN ⭐️ (@myeternaljk) November 26, 2023

and to think he was prob giggling while getting his hair cut….kim taehyung ain’t nothing funny pic.twitter.com/gftq0LQmmn — V (@thv_thv_t) November 26, 2023

all jokes and tears aside, taehyung leaving soon doesn’t mean we’re gonna drop his streams and let him leave the charts 🫵🏻 we’re still doing the annual rising in streams for taecember right ? open these playlists whenever you miss him and go listen to his honey dripping voice pic.twitter.com/Q1JdExHTcY — V (@snowflowerist) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, the Sweet Night crooner teased another project as he shared a clip of himself in the recording studio. Many have speculated that this would be his farewell gift to the ARMY ahead of his military journey. If true, it would be V’s second solo project after he debuted his maiden album, titled Layover, in September.

