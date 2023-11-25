Contract marriage, a topic extensively covered in Korean dramas, has always been a fan-favorite trope. On Friday, two new K-dramas, the SBS show My Demon and MBC’s The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, following a similar trope, aired on the same day, inevitably inviting comparisons. Both highly anticipated shows featuring top Hallyu stars, My Demon and The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, saw a fierce viewership battle. However, much to fans’ surprise, Bae In Hyuk starrer managed to overtake My Demon with a huge margin, in viewership ratings. Scroll ahead to know more.

My Demon, staring Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, and Kim Hae Sook, follows an orphan, Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), who gets adopted into a chaebol family where her own family members despise her for gaining a top position in the business. Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), a demon, finds himself clueless after losing his power. Both Do Hee and Gu Won decide to enter into a contract marriage after finding they are stronger together.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is about a Joseon Confucian girl, Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young), who travels 200 years in time to the year 2023 after being thrown into a well by an unknown person after the death of her husband. In the 21st century, she meets a strong-headed man named Bae In Hyuk (Kang Tae Ha), who looks like her dead husband. They find their faiths intertwined and decide to enter into a contract marriage, only to fall in love later.

Between My Demon and The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, the latter managed to appear as the top-performing show in its time slot, overtaking Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang to win the viewership battle. According to Nielsen Korea, Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk’s time-slip drama managed to achieve an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent for its inaugural episode. Meanwhile, the fantasy drama, My Demon, which also premiered globally on Netflix, garnered an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, talking about the marriage contract trope, another drama, Perfect Marriage Revenge, starring Sung Hoon and Jung Yoo Min, has currently kept viewers engaged with a gripping storyline and passionate chemistry between the main leads.

