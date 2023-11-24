Well, K-pop fans must be divided at the moment as they have a reason to celebrate and a reason to feel sad. While BLACKPINK has officially renewed its contract with YG Entertainment, the rest of BTS members are set to get enlisted for their mandatory military services. Amid all that is going on, Jennie and RM were recently spotted having a fun time with other K-pop stars as they recently attended a stunning dinner party.

BLACKPINK and BTS are among the top K-pop bands of all time. While BLACKPINK has Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo, BTS consists of seven members. RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, and Suga.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BTS’ RM, aespa, and more TXT and Stray Kids members recently slipped into their best outfits as they attended a star-studded party. The stars were at the Love You W event by W Korea.

The Idol star wore a stunning nude-colored strapless dress with detachable sleeves. She looked absolutely beautiful in the outfit and opted for glammed-up makeup. Jennie left her brunette hair down and gave a tough competition to Barbie dolls with this look.

BLACKPINK's Jennie attends W Korea's ‘Love Your W’ event. pic.twitter.com/JMp91bP7ky — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 24, 2023

On the other hand, BTS’ RM stunned in a totally different avatar. The South Korean rapper donned a white shirt on a pair of jeans. He further layered it with a denim jacket and another blazer and completed the look with a tie. The rapper flaunted his buzz cut and was seen in high spirits throughout the event.

BTS' RM attends W Korea's ‘Love Your W’ event. pic.twitter.com/z8nXDfFa7O — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 24, 2023

The other K-pop stars that were in attendance were ITZY’s Yuna, Ryujin and Yeji, RIIZE, aespa’s Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, TXT’s Soobin and Yeonjun, and more.

Check out these pictures shared by Pop Base here:

RIIZE attends W Korea's ‘Love Your W’ event. pic.twitter.com/YU21pGfdGU — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 24, 2023

aespa attends W Korea's ‘Love Your W’ event. pic.twitter.com/Tb1htdHgMC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 24, 2023

TXT's Soobin and Yeonjun attend W Korea's ‘Love Your W’ event. pic.twitter.com/xTbryZvZ1G — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 24, 2023

The event saw the stars sitting around tables as they enjoyed their dinner. They also slowly grooved to the live music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Korea (@wkorea)

